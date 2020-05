GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

Officials said it’s near the 6900 block of Corsica Drive in Germantown. This is not far from the Memphis area.

HAPPENING NOW: TBI Agents are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 6900 block of Corsica Drive in Germantown. @TBIKeli is on the way to the scene and will provide information as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/mV8JkHgQMU — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 17, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.