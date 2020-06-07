TBI: Agents investigating officer-involved shooting in Fentress County

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fentress County.

TBI officials said this happened around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Lewis Road in Clarkrange on Saturday. They received a report of a man armed with a knife, hatchet and a pipe who was threatening to harm himself, and possibly others. When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Gregory Lee Turnure in the roadway and ordered him to drop the weapons. Turnure refused to comply with their verbal commands, resulting in one of the deputies deploying a taser.

Officers said that was not effective. At some point, Turnure attempted to hit deputies with what appeared to be a pipe. One of the deputies fired shots, hitting Turnure and he died at the scene.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

