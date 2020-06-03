TBI: 2 Lauderdale County men indicted in connection to pending double murder case of mother and unborn child

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said two Lauderdale County men are being indicted in connection to a pending double murder case.

TBI said on February 17, agents along with other organizations began investigating a post on social media that contained a statement from a witness in a double murder case.

The case against 31-year-old Sequna Copeland. Copeland is charged in the 2018 shooting death of 27-year-old Jessica Hunt and her unborn child.

An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of two Lauderdale County men on charges in connection with a pending double murder case against one of them. Officials said the post contained a threat against a witness who previously testified against Copeland. That trial resulted in his conviction on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

During their investigation, agents found Copeland and 26-year-old Jacovas Barbee were responsible for the post on social media.

Monday, a Lauderdale County Grand Jury returned indictments charging the pair with one count of Retaliation for Past Action and two counts of Coercion of a Witness.

Barbee was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on Tuesday on a $100,000 dollar bond. Copeland was also served with arrest warrants and is currently in jail awaiting trial.

Barbee is the fourth person charged in connection to Hunt’s murder.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.