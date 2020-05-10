TBI: 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Coffee County

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they’re investigating what led to an officer-involved shooting where one man died in Coffee County.

TBI special agents said this happened around 3 p.m. Saturday on I-24 West in Coffee County. They said a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was called there for a crash.

While the trooper was working that crash, officials said the male driver walked over to the vehicle and retrieved a gun. He then fired that gun, causing the trooper to return fire. The male driver died at the scene and the trooper was not injured.

The TBI said this is an active investigation.

