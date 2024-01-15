LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating a deadly shooting that involved at least two deputies in Lewis County.

According to the TBI, a preliminary investigation reveals a man shot another individual at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14 in the Hohenwald in area.

Authorities reported that deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect vehicle along Highway 20 in Summertown.

The TBI said two officers were involved in a shooting with the man, which left him deceased. His identity has not been revealed.

No deputies were injured during the incident, authorities said. Specials Agents with the TBI are investigating the circumstances that led to the deadly shooting.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The TBI does not identify law enforcement who are involved in these types of incidents.

An investigation into the deputy-involved shooting remains ongoing. No other information was released.