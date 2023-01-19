WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Taylor Swift’s not only known for her music but also her generosity to her fans and community. Williamson County Animal Center was recently on the receiving end of her philanthropic touch.

The animal center posted on social media the legendary singer gave them a “generous donation.”

In honor of that donation, the center named its four newest adoptable puppies after her songs: “Carolina,” “Bejeweled,” “Midnight Rain” and “Willow.”

Courtesy: Williamson County Animal Center

The center said Midnight Rain and Willow have already been adopted.

“We are very grateful for Taylor’s support of our shelter, which serves the pets of Williamson County through adoption, spay & neuter, enforcement, microchips, rabies clinics, and paw pantry,” the center wrote.

Last year the Williamson County Animal Center took in 1,358 dogs and 2,424 cats, saving more than 3,700 animals with 2,077 adoptions.

The center does not euthanize animals for space or time, “just extreme medical cases or extreme behavioral issues.”

The center said they had volunteers who put in a total of 27,177 hours which equals the work of 13 full time employees.

To learn more about the Williamson County Animal Center, how you can help or how you can adopt a pet, click on this link.