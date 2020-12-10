Taylor Swift announces second new album of 2020, ‘evermore’

In this screen shot provided by ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, Taylor Swift accepts the award for artist of the year at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (ABC via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Swifties rejoice! Taylor Swift will drop her ninth studio album, “evermore” at midnight Friday.

The pop star made the announcement Thursday morning on social media, listing all 17 tracks on her second album of 2020, following the surprise July release of “folklore.”

“I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called ‘evermore,'” the 30-year-old singer/songwriter posted on Twitter.

Swift added she will also premiere a music video for her song, “willow.”

Her song “Cardigan” hit No. 1 on Billboard and stayed on the charts for 16 weeks. Eleven tracks out of the album’s 16 hit the Billboard charts, with nine of them in the Billboard Top 10.

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs,” Swift tweeted. “To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.”

Swift also signaled her future albums will sound much like “folklore” and “evermore.”

“There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning,” she said.

A concert film featuring Swift performing songs from “folklore” was recently released on Disney+.