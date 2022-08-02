NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews from multiple agencies are responding after a semi-truck hauling thousands of gallons of gasoline overturned in northern Davidson County.

It happened on White Creek Pike near Sycamore Creek Road Tuesday evening.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the semi collided with a truck before overturning in a ditch.

The semi is said to be carrying between 4000-8000 gallons of gasoline.

Authorities have reportedly grounded the trailer and are working to offload the gasoline. Crews have also sprayed foam on the trailer to suppress the vapors.

In addition to the Nashville Fire Department, the Pleasant View Fire Department, the Coopertown Police Department, Nashville Emergency Operations, Metro police and NFD HAZMAT crews are responding to the scene.