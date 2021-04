NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fire that damaged an East Nashville duplex early Tuesday morning appeared to be suspicious in nature, according to fire investigators.

Nashville firefighters said they responded just after midnight to reports of a fire at a tall-and-skinny duplex along Sharpe Avenue that was under construction.

(Photo: WKRN)

The residence was damaged as a result of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters added the fire appeared to be suspicious, but the investigation was ongoing.