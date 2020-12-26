T-Mobile reports service issues after downtown Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — T-Mobile is reporting service interruptions and issues following an explosion that happened Christmas morning in downtown Nashville.

T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray announced the issues on Twitter on Friday night with areas of Nashville, Knoxville, Louisville, Birmingham, and Atlanta impacted.

AT&T also announced service interruptions due to the explosion in downtown Nashville but are currently working to restore service as quickly as possible.

