T-Mobile reports service issues after downtown Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — T-Mobile is reporting service interruptions and issues following an explosion that happened Christmas morning in downtown Nashville.

T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray announced the issues on Twitter on Friday night with areas of Nashville, Knoxville, Louisville, Birmingham, and Atlanta impacted.

Due to this morning’s unfortunate explosion in Nashville, we are seeing some service issues in certain areas of Louisville, Nashville, Knoxville, Birmingham & Atlanta. We're working diligently w/ our partner on restoration. We apologize for any inconvenience. Updates to follow. — Neville (@NevilleRay) December 26, 2020

AT&T also announced service interruptions due to the explosion in downtown Nashville but are currently working to restore service as quickly as possible.