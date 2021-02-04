T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne comes out as gay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Brothers Osborne singer T.J. Osborne revealed he is gay in an interview with TIME magazine.

With the announcement, Osborne becomes the only openly gay artist signed to a major country label, according to the publication.

TIME said Osborne’s transparency may help LGBTQ country music fans feel more included.

“Others will now feel invited to the country music party for the first time,” said Osborne’s close friend Kacey Musgraves in the article. “Country music deserves a future even more honest than its past.”

