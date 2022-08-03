NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A country music icon is on a mission to help Kentucky residents impacted by deadly flooding get back on their feet.

T. Graham Brown said it only took a couple of hours for his “Kentucky Strong” effort to take off.

“I mean you trust in God, and he will see you out,” he told News 2’s Neil Orne. “We’ve got these Kentucky blue t-shirts, and it wont work if people won’t throw in and help!”

While Brown watched the devastation unfold, he said it brought back painful memories of the Nashville Flood in 2010.

“After the devastating floods we had here, everyone knows what it’s like to get your house washed out, mold growing in it.” He continued, “You see it on television, and it’s hard for your heart no to break.”

He has taken the reins using a line from one of his hit songs, “Come Hell or High Water,” on the t-shirts, and at $25 each every single penny will go to flood victims.

‘Then we got to think, ‘why don’t we gather up a bus load of supplies and take it up there?'”

Brown said ServPro of Nashville has donated pallets of supplies for flood victims, and fellow artists have also vowed to chip in with the effort.

And, you can help too, when you buy a t-shirt. Money raised will go to buying necessities.

“Water, baby supplies, tarps, coolers, generators, flashlights, batteries, clothes, the basics.” Brown said, “I saw a guy on the news the other day, and he didn’t have anything. He lost everything.”

Brown is on a “Kentucky Strong” mission to change that.

He will be at Walmart on Mallory Lane August 3 collecting more supplies. Then he’ll take a loaded bus of those supplies to Kentucky on Thursday.