Smyrna PD: $900 in hair appliances stolen from Ulta Beauty store

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Smyrna police are asking the public for help in identifying two women that stole hair appliances from an Ulta Beauty store.

Police said this happened on May 20, 2020 at the Ulta in the 800 block of Industrial Blvd in Smyrna. They said the two female suspects shoplifted Dyson hair appliances.

These appliances are valued at $900 dollars. The suspects left the scene in a newer, silver Chevy Equinox that has a dent in its rear passenger side.

Anyone with more information can call the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5012.

