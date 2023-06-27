WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was seriously injured after her SUV was hit by a train in Williamson County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the Thompson Station Road tracks in Spring Hill around 8 a.m.

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency reported one woman was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the Ford Explorer was pushed 500 feet down the tracks.

The SUV was hit by a single-car CSX train, which was conducting track assessments.

CSX reported the track inspection car came in contact with the occupied vehicle on the track and there were no injuries to the crew. CSX said it appreciates the swift response by Williamson County, who is investigating the incident.

No additional information was immediately released.