PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Robertson County.

It happened in the 1900 block of Errel Dowlen Road around 9 a.m. Monday.

Once firefighters extinguished the flames, they found the bodies of a man and a woman inside, but Coopertown Police Chief Tyler Haley said investigators also found “suspicious items” and called the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to help.

Wayne Nicholson watched from down the street as firefighters, police and TBI investigators came in and out of his neighbors’ home all day on Monday.

“When I went out there was two fire trucks and one Coopertown policeman,” Nicholson said.

As a little more time passed, Nicholson said more firetrucks and police officers arrived. He said TBI agents also canvassed the area and asked neighbors if they had seen or heard anything that may have led up to the fire.

Sgt. Lavert Jackson with the Coopertown Police Department said there was significant damage done to the house but did not know the cause of the fire.

“When they (firefighters) did gain entry, a lot of black smoke did come out, so there’s pretty significant damage done to the home,” Sgt. Jackson said. “Due to circumstances, we contacted the district attorney who advised to contact the TBI. We contacted them and they took over the scene and we’ve been there ever since.”

Law enforcement would not elaborate on what they found inside, but say that the man and woman were likely in their 20s or 30s.

“That’s too young to die,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson told News 2 he knows the couple that lived in the now burned home, but police have not publicly identified them yet.

“I knew them and they seemed like a nice couple,” Nicholson said. “It’s a quiet neighborhood. Basically, you may not know a whole lot about your neighbors, but you do know enough to wave and say hello.”

The two bodies were taken to the medical examiner’s office for autopsies. The TBI is leading this ongoing investigation.