DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators believe a house fire that resulted in the deaths of three dogs was set on purpose Thursday night in Dekalb County.

The Dekalb County Fire Department said the deputies actually reported the fire when they were attempting to serve a legal notice to a person that may have been staying in the home on Seven Springs Road.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a bedroom and extinguish hit. The rest of the house did get heat and smoke damage.

No one was found in the home, but three dogs were found dead from smoke inhalation, according to the fire department.

Fire investigators said because of the “suspicious elements” the case has been turned over to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.