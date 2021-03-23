‘Suspicious fire’ causes collapse of vacant home in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fire that caused a Goodlettsville home to partially collapse early Tuesday morning appears to be “suspicious in nature,” investigators said.

Firefighters responded around 2 a.m. to a fire at the vacant home on Lickton Pike near Shaw Road in Goodlettsville.

When crews arrived, they said the home was engulfed in flames. The home partially collapsed as a result of the intense fire, according to firefighters.

As investigators work to determine the cause of the fire, they said the home had no electricity, so the fire appears to be “suspicious in nature.”

No injuries were reported.