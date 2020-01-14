‘Suspicious device’ closes parking garage at Vanderbilt hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The all-clear has been given after a “suspicious device” led to a massive police presence Tuesday morning outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

According to Vanderbilt police, officers discovered the device next to one of the vehicles in the West Garage around 7 a.m.

Vehicle and pedestrian access to the garage was closed for approximately one hour while the device was investigated by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The all-clear was given around 8 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

