STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Stewart County authorities have launched an investigation into a suspicious death at an Indian Mound eatery.

According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place at The Restaurant along Highway 79.

Officials said the restaurant’s employees are not in any danger nor were they involved in the death.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The sheriff’s office also confirmed it was not a deputy-involved incident.

No additional details have been shared about the ongoing investigation into this death.