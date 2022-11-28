Detectives are looking for the three people pictured in connection with a theft at the La Vergne Walmart last month. (Courtesy LVPD)

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are looking for three people who they say stole more than $10,000 from a La Vergne Walmart in October.

The suspects used a scheme known as the “Cash Cash Scam” at the store on October 15, according to a La Vergne Police Department news release.

The scam has been reported at Walmart locations across the U.S. In most cases, such as a 2019 incident reported in Florida, suspects have tampered with cash registers to fool employees into thinking they have paid for their items.

Detectives are looking for the three people pictured in connection with a theft at the La Vergne Walmart last month. (Courtesy: LVPD)

According to the LVPD, the three suspects were able to get away with more than $10,000 of merchandise and gift cards.

They may be driving a green Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information on the theft or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Detective Tanner Nokes at 615-287-8748 or email tnokes@lavergnetn.gov.