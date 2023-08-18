WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County investigators are looking for suspects who allegedly threw water bottles at oncoming motorists from their moving car.

The incident happened the morning of Friday, July 28 at numerous locations around Cainesville Road.

“It’s fortunate that nobody was hurt,” Capt. Scott Moore said.

The full water bottles reportedly broke windshields, dented cars, and broke headlights.

“It could have forced a head on collision,” Moore said.

According to investigators, at least five times in broad day light, a suspect in a light blue or silver car driving at least 45 mph threw a full water bottle at cars in oncoming traffic.

“There’s no telling what the rate would be and the impact – you see a windshield that is completely broken,” Moore said.

Moore showed News 2 windshields that were totally destroyed. Thankfully, no one was injured and no crashes were reported.

Deputies said they need the public’s help because the suspects are still on the loose.

“The windshield broken in one of the pictures, that (driver) could have run into a tree, a fence, another car. It could be a very scary moment. Again, if I am driving and it hits right in front of my view, I don’t see how they got out of that without hitting somebody, especially people passing by; you could have a head on collision,” Moore said. “The behavior of someone doing that is just unbelievable. Broad day light, that’s as bold as it gets.”

Detectives believe the suspects are minors. A $500 reward is also being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-444-5245. Callers can remain anonymous.