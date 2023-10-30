COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deputies in Coffee County are searching for at least three suspects following a home invasion that occurred early Monday morning.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to reports of a home invasion in the Beechgrove area on Monday.

Officials reported that one individual — who is believed to be a possible suspect — was shot during the incident.

Deputies said they are searching for one to two more Hispanic males who were allegedly involved in the home invasion.

The males are believed to be traveling on foot in the areas of Beechgrove/McBride’s branch, Murfreesboro Highway and Oscar Crowell Road.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is advising residents in the Beechgrove area to be cautious. If you see anyone suspicious in the area, deputies ask that you call 911.