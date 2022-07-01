LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — La Vergne police are working to identify two people who were reportedly involved in shoplifting from a Dollar General store last month.

A man and woman were seen on surveillance footage from the Dollar General on Charter Place June 18 around 7 p.m., according to La Vergne police.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Courtesy: La Vergne Police Department)

(Courtesy: La Vergne Police Department)

The two are accused of taking two carts full of merchandise from the store. They were last seen in a two-toned green and cream Ford Expedition with damage near the taillight on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tanner Nokes by emailing tnokes@lavergnetn.gov or calling 615-287-8748.