COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were arrested earlier this week following a shooting and police chase in Putnam County.
The incident unfolded in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Cookeville on Tuesday. Dispatchers received calls of a blue Chevy Suburban that was firing shots into another car while traveling on the interstate through Cookeville.
Trooper Doug Foster attempted to stop the vehicle at the Mile Marker 290 off-ramp. The vehicle initially pulled over, then took off, leading authorities on a pursuit down State Route 70 West.
The vehicle made it about two miles before the driver lost control and left the roadway, hitting a telephone pole.
The passenger — identified as 31-year-old Erica Lynn — was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The driver — identified as 34-year-old Samuel Edwards — attempted to flee the scene on foot but was captured a few minutes later.
Both suspects were already convicted felons. They were both found in possession of handguns, and a search of the vehicle revealed about a half-ounce of meth, as well.
Edwards is facing a long list of charges, including:
- Felony evading arrest by motor vehicle
- Felon in possession of a handgun
- Felony possession of methamphetamine and marijuana
- Possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony
- Leaving a scene of a crash with injury
- Resisting arrest
- Driving on revoked for DUI 5th
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- DUI 6th
- Vehicular assault
Lynn is facing charges for being a felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony and possession of schedule 2 and 6 drugs for resale.
Both suspects were transported to a local hospital for injuries stemming from the crash.
This case has been handed over to the FBI.