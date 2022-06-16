COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were arrested earlier this week following a shooting and police chase in Putnam County.

The incident unfolded in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Cookeville on Tuesday. Dispatchers received calls of a blue Chevy Suburban that was firing shots into another car while traveling on the interstate through Cookeville.

Trooper Doug Foster attempted to stop the vehicle at the Mile Marker 290 off-ramp. The vehicle initially pulled over, then took off, leading authorities on a pursuit down State Route 70 West.

The vehicle made it about two miles before the driver lost control and left the roadway, hitting a telephone pole.

The passenger — identified as 31-year-old Erica Lynn — was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The driver — identified as 34-year-old Samuel Edwards — attempted to flee the scene on foot but was captured a few minutes later.

Both suspects were already convicted felons. They were both found in possession of handguns, and a search of the vehicle revealed about a half-ounce of meth, as well.

Courtesy: Tennessee Highway Patrol

Edwards is facing a long list of charges, including:

Felony evading arrest by motor vehicle

Felon in possession of a handgun

Felony possession of methamphetamine and marijuana

Possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony

Leaving a scene of a crash with injury

Resisting arrest

Driving on revoked for DUI 5th

Possession of drug paraphernalia

DUI 6th

Vehicular assault

Lynn is facing charges for being a felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony and possession of schedule 2 and 6 drugs for resale.

Both suspects were transported to a local hospital for injuries stemming from the crash.

This case has been handed over to the FBI.