MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men and a woman were arrested early Friday morning during an active burglary.

It happened at the Mt. Juliet Tractor Supply location. Police originally responded to the scene around 5 a.m. following an alarm activation at the store.

Once there, police encountered three suspects actively burglarizing the store.

Two suspects attempted to run away but were arrested following short foot chases by officers. The third suspect was tracked by a Wilson County Sheriff K-9 to a wooded area nearby.

Jerome Helm, Jerome Bass and Lilia Shabazz were all taken into custody near the scene.

Following the initial investigation, police say the suspects arrived in two vehicles, including a U-Haul truck.

Police found a brand-new go-kart in the box truck, which had been stolen from the Tractor Supply store. That go-kart was waiting at the store to be picked up by a family who bought it as a Christmas present for their child.

Police say while Bass and Helm burglarized the store, Shabazz was staying in a nearby car.

The three suspects are believed to have been involved in other Tractor Supply burglaries that occurred overnight across Middle Tennessee.

Jerome Helm (Courtesy: MJPD)

They have been booked on the following charges:

Jerome Helm, 37, of Nashville

Evading arrest

Aggravated criminal trespass

Theft of property

Possession of burglary tools

Vandalism greater than $10,000

Jerome Bass (Courtesy: MJPD)

Jerome Bass, 60, of Nashville

Evading arrest

Aggravated criminal trespass

Theft of property

Possession of burglary tools

Vandalism greater than $10,000

Lilia Shabazz, 32, of Nashville

Lilia Shabazz (Courtesy: MJPD)

Aggravated criminal trespass

Theft of property

Possession of burglary tools

Vandalism greater than $10,000

All three suspects are being held in the Wilson County Jail.

Police ask that if you have any information about this case or these suspects, call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550.