HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are dead and a third is in police custody following a shooting in Hendersonville.

It happened in the 100 block of Cavalier Drive around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Once on the scene of a shots fired call in the area, police found two people with gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home. The victims were later identified as Laura Undis, 60, and Virginia Deirdre Sheen, 67.

The victims were taken to the hospital where they both died from their injuries.

Lloyd Martin Jr. mugshot (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Good Samaritans at the scene detained Lloyd T. Martin Jr., 72.

Following the preliminary investigation, it was revealed Martin had a “failed relationship” with Undis. An argument between the two was carried out in the front yard of the residence Monday afternoon.

Sheen, a neighbor, tried to intervene between the two when Lloyd allegedly pulled a pistol and shot both of the victims.

Hendersonville police later took Lloyd into custody.

He is facing two charges of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

This is an ongoing investigation.