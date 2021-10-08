Suspected serial car burglar arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected to be responsible for a series of car burglaries in Nashville.

Midtown Hills detectives arrested 22-year-old Laron Saunders while he was trying to sell a pair of headphones worth $1500.

Police said Saunders is known to sell stolen items on Facebook Marketplace.

Saunders is suspected of breaking into multiple vehicles on Wedgewood Avenue, Grantland Avenue, and Ferguson Avenue.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.