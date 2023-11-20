MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Maury County home “exploded” Sunday night, Maury County Fire officials said Monday morning.

According to the Maury County Fire Department, units responded to an “explosion with no fire” at a home on Trousdale Lane at 9:21 p.m. When they arrived, they found damage to the dry wall on all three levels of the home before securing the utilities.

Fire officials said a propane leak during remodel is the suspected cause of the blast, and the homeowner did precisely the right thing when he smelled the gas.

“Upon discovering the smell, he turned off the propane at the tank, opened a garage door, front door, and two windows,” the fire department said. “These actions prevented a much bigger event from occurring in allowing the pressure to escape through the openings.”