Suspected drunk driver drags THP Trooper on I-24

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspected drunk driver dragged a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Trooper, hit his patrol car and another vehicle, according to THP.

Trooper Kristopher Krasnow was dispatched to check on a medical call near the Rutherford/Davidson county line on I-24 East Saturday and found a man slumped over in his car in the HOV lane. Trooper Krasnow parked in front of the man’s car and walked to his window, tapping on it to try to get him to wake up.

According to THP, the driver, Robert Singleton, did not wake up until Trooper Krasnow opened his car door. Singleton started yelling obscenities at the Trooper and pulled forward, hitting the Trooper’s car, according to THP.

Trooper Krasnow was in the doorway when he reported Singleton put the car in reverse, ignored commands to stop, and started backing up, dragging the officer approximately 20 yards before hitting another vehicle.

Trooper Krasnow was hurt but was able to get the car in park and get Singleton out of the car and into handcuffs.

Singleton, 28, is charged with DUI and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

Trooper Krasnow was treated for minor injuries at Saint Thomas ER and released.