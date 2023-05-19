DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver collided with a stationary patrol car along Interstate 40 in Dickson County overnight, leaving the driver seriously injured and facing multiple charges.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, May 19, the sheriff’s office said its patrol deputies were helping Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) with traffic control following a crash on I-40 West.

Meanwhile, a 2017 Nissan Rogue was traveling west on I-40, but the driver failed to slow down and move over, THP said.

The Nissan hit an unoccupied sheriff’s office patrol vehicle — a 2022 Ford Explorer with its emergency equipment activated — while it was stopped in one of the lanes at mile marker 181, according to officials.

(Source: Dickson County Sheriff’s Office)

(Source: Dickson County Sheriff’s Office)

(Source: Dickson County Sheriff’s Office)

(Source: Dickson County Sheriff’s Office)

Both vehicles were disabled as a result of the collision, but no injuries were reported among the Dickson County deputies.

However, authorities said the Nissan’s driver — identified as 24-year-old Jarret Wilson of Tennessee — was flown from the scene with serious injuries.

According to officials, Wilson was not wearing a seatbelt and was believed to be driving under the influence at the time of the wreck.

THP said Wilson was charged with DUI (third offense), reckless endangerment, and driving on a suspended license.

No additional details have been released about this crash, which is under investigation by THP.