COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspected drug dealer is now behind bars in Putnam County.

Jefferey Madewell was taken into custody Sunday following a traffic stop near the Eastwood Inn in Cookeville.

Jefferey Madewell (Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

During the stop, officers found approximately two grams of meth, baggies and digital scales.

Madewell, who already had a local arrest warrant, is now facing the following charges:

Manufacture, sell and delivery of methamphetamine

Introduction of a controlled substance

Possession of paraphernalia

He is being held on no bond and is due in court on Wednesday.