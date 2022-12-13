COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspected drug dealer is now behind bars in Putnam County.
Jefferey Madewell was taken into custody Sunday following a traffic stop near the Eastwood Inn in Cookeville.
During the stop, officers found approximately two grams of meth, baggies and digital scales.
Madewell, who already had a local arrest warrant, is now facing the following charges:
- Manufacture, sell and delivery of methamphetamine
- Introduction of a controlled substance
- Possession of paraphernalia
He is being held on no bond and is due in court on Wednesday.