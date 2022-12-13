COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspected drug dealer is now behind bars in Putnam County.

Jefferey Madewell was taken into custody Sunday following a traffic stop near the Eastwood Inn in Cookeville.

Jefferey Madewell (Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

During the stop, officers found approximately two grams of meth, baggies and digital scales.

Madewell, who already had a local arrest warrant, is now facing the following charges:

  • Manufacture, sell and delivery of methamphetamine
  • Introduction of a controlled substance
  • Possession of paraphernalia

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

He is being held on no bond and is due in court on Wednesday.