HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon for attempted burglary in Hermitage.

It happened on Bonnabrook Drive around 10:40 a.m. Police said a resident saw Anthony Duran, 36, inside her husband’s vehicle and took a video. The victim then went and spoke with Duran who left but came back.

When police arrived, they said Duran was sitting on the next-door neighbor’s porch and claimed it was his friend’s house. Officers said he did not answer questions about why he was inside the neighbor’s car, refused to identify himself, then ran away from the police.

Duran reportedly resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody. Authorities said they found marijuana and a crystal substance on him while he was booked.