LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials are asking the public for their assistance in locating a woman who reportedly stole items from a La Vergne gym.

According to the La Vergne Police Department (LPD), on May 2 around 3:15 p.m., the female suspect stole the items from a Planet Fitness locker located on Murfreesboro Road. Officials said she then used a victim’s card and made purchases at the Smyrna Target.

(Courtesy: La Vergne Police Department)

Police said she was seen getting dropped off at both locations by someone driving a silver or white Lexus SUV with black wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Vergne Police at 615-793-7744 or Rutherford County CrimeStoppers at 615-893-7867.