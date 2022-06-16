LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole an ATM early Thursday morning.

Police say the burglary happened at Geri’s Market at around 3 a.m. The suspect reportedly broke through the glass door and removed an ATM from inside the store.

He then fled the scene in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck with chrome features. The truck is a single cab and had “Harley Davidson” written across the windshield, as well as a Harley Davidson logo in the rear window.

Lebanon suspect vehicle (Source: Lebanon Police Department)

Lebanon suspect vehicle (Source: Lebanon Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Justin Sandefur at 615-453-4322 or email justin.sandefur@lebanontn.org.