Suspect sought on multiple charges in Millersville

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who ran from Millersville officers during a traffic stop Tuesday is no longer believed to be in the area, authorities say.

According to police, 27-year-old Timothy Wayne Hoffman was pulled over in Millersville. He reportedly fled as officers attempted to take him into custody on multiple warrants out of several jurisdictions.

The details of the charges against Hoffman have not been released.

Timothy Wayne Hoffman (Courtesy: Millersville Police Department)

Anyone with information on Hoffman’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Millersville Police Department at 615-859-2758.