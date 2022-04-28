GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Giles County are searching for an ex-con who the Giles County Sheriff says should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the GCSO, it all began the morning of April 19. That’s when investigators were called to the home of a 54-year-old Lynville man on Higdon Street.

According to detectives, that’s where Ladarion Demetrius Smith, an ex-con who has been absconding from the Department of Corrections for four years, got into a physical altercation with the homeowner.

The sheriff says the fight was reportedly about ownership of a dog.

Investigators say the 33-year-old, 350-pound convicted armed robbery suspect out of Putnam County pistol whipped the 54-year-old homeowner, causing a large gash in his skull. During the fight, at least one round was discharged from a silver handgun. The bullet reportedly hit the floor and ricochetted onto the table where the slug was collected as evidence.

Thankfully, nobody was hit by the round.

“A convicted felon running with a gun? That’s not a good recipe,” Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said.

Photos from the crime scene show a window in the house that was broken during the fight. After the fight, investigators say Smith fled the scene. A suspect vehicle has not yet been released.

Sheriff Helton says the victim could’ve easily been killed.

“Yes, this man is very lucky he is with us today. With just a little different angle, he could’ve been dead, severely injured from this,” he said.

According to investigators, Smith was arrested for three armed robberies out of Putnam County in 2008. He received probation and has been an absconder since 2018. What revoked his probation is not known at this time.

Helton says it is important to bring this man to justice.

“It’s very important. If he has done these types of things he will continue to do it. He is a very dangerous person and needs to be brought in and put in custody,” he said.

The sheriff had these words of admonishment for the suspect on the run.

“We are going to be looking for you. We have everyone in the country looking for you, so we are coming after you.”

According to investigators, the homeowner recognized Smith because he reportedly works as a handyman on another person’s property. Deputies say Smith has ties to Antioch, Marshall County and Florida.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Department currently has warrants for the following:

Possessing firearm during commission or attempt to commit dangerous felony

Criminal attempt

Aggravated assault

Aggravated burglary

If you see Ladarion Smith, you are urged to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 363-3505.