HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for a suspect following a shooting and chase Wednesday afternoon that started in Hendersonville and ended in Nashville.

Hendersonville police told News 2 officers were sent to the area of West Main Street at Old Shackle Island Road to investigate a shooting that left one person injured. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Four suspects reportedly got into a white Chevrolet Equinox and fled, prompting officers to pursue the vehicle.

The pursuit crossed into Davidson County and police said the suspects bailed from the car on Weakley Avenue near Brick Church Pike, prompting Metro police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol to respond to the scene and help search.

Three of the four suspects were found and taken into custody, while the fourth suspect is on the loose.

