MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a suspect that shot at a couple and injured a man outside a Madison home late Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Aideen Place around 11 p.m. in response to a shooting call. According to Metro police, a young male drove up to a home in a black Altima and threatened a woman before firing shots at a couple that were sitting outside the residence.

Officials found several shell casings outside the residence and say the home was struck several times by gunfire. Metro police say a man outside the home suffered gunshot wounds to his chin and rib area and was able to drive himself to Skyline Medical Center for treatment. His injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening at this time.

No arrests have been made in connection to this shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

No other information was immediately released.