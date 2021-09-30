Suspect sought after robbing Madison gas station at gunpoint

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a Madison gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a MAPCO on Neelys Bend Road just after midnight.

Police said the robber entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk, and ran off with money taken from the register.

Witnesses said the robber was wearing a mask so a description was not provided.

Police combed through security footage shortly after the robbery.

This MAPCO was robbed just earlier this month making this its second robbery in just a span of 22 days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.