MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet police are searching for a man allegedly involved in a reported shooting that happened Tuesday evening at Glass Creek Apartments.

Police reported the shooting just before 7:30 p.m. and said the suspect allegedly ran away from the 200 building.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black gym shorts, and a tattoo on his lower leg, according to investigators.

Officers are currently searching the area of Glass Creek Apartments, Old Pleasant Grove Road and Pleasant Grove Road.

No other information was released.