MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three suspects are in custody after an attempted robbery led to a police chase on I-40.

The incident began in Woodbury on Tuesday, as three suspects attempted to rob the Cash Express in town. Police say they failed because the building was locked.

Witnesses called police as the suspects attempted to rob the business. A pursuit ensued, stretching from Cannon County to Wilson County.

The chase came to an end after the suspects’ vehicle hit a spike strip on I-40 and caught fire.

The suspects, who were wearing all black, exited the vehicle on Golden Bear Parkway. Mt. Juliet police reported the three suspects then fled the GMC and took off on foot near Beckwith Road. Two were quickly taken into custody and the third was captured after a brief search.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reported deputies were part of the pursuit briefly before they officially handed it over to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Later Tuesday, it was revealed these were the same three suspects allegedly involved in multiple robberies across Middle Tennessee.

According to the Manchester Police Department, the suspects, who have yet to be identified, robbed the Manchester Cash Express at gunpoint on Jan. 18. They are also believed to have robbed the Cash Express in White Bluff on Jan. 10.

There is no word yet on what charges the suspects will be facing.