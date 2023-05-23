CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who they say fired 20 shots at a home and then led officers on a high-speed chase.

Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Interstate Circle at about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 21 after receiving reports of a shooting that had just occurred, the sheriff’s office reported.

Christopher Kent Whitaker (Courtesy: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said at least 20 rounds from a rifle had been fired at a home in the area. Seven people were reportedly inside the home at the time, including three small children.

As deputies were heading to the scene, a Pleasant View police officer spotted a vehicle that matched the description reported to Cheatham County Dispatch speeding toward the county line.

Pleasant View police pursued the vehicle until the driver evaded law enforcement in Davidson County, authorities reported.

Through further investigation, the sheriff’s office said the driver was identified as 48-year-old Christopher Kent Whitaker.

Nine warrants have been issued for his arrest. The charges include aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Whitaker is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Cheatham County Dispatch at 615-792-2098.