OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect(s) believed to be involved in two shooting incidents that occurred late last month in Old Hickory.

Authorities reported that the first shooting happened on Saturday, Oct. 28 in the area of Hollywood Drive. Witness allegedly told deputies that the shots came from a high caliber rifle.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found multiple shell casings on Hollywood Drive. A description of the suspect was not provided, and no injuries were reported in this incident.

The next day, on Sunday, Oct.29 deputies were sent to the area of Green Harbor Road to respond to a report of a shooting. Similar to the shooting the previous day, witnesses in this incident also told deputies that the shots sounded like they came from a high caliber rifle.

However, in this incident, a witness provided deputies with a description of a suspect vehicle. Officials said they described the suspect vehicle as a red 4-door sedan with a low-profile spoiler and loud exhaust.

A residential air conditioning unit and the porch of another home was struck in the second reported shooting, according to deputies.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact Detective Matt Smith at 615-444-1459. Callers can remain anonymous and could be entitled to a cash reward of up to $500.