NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mattress store was burglarized early Tuesday morning in Madison after the suspect told police he was looking for a place to sleep.

According to a warrant, officers responded to the burglary alarm at Mark’s Mattress located at 1793 Gallatin Pike N. around 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival, police said they found the suspect inside the business with his hands up.

Michael Pinkerton (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Authorities said Michael Pinkerton, 49, reportedly told them he used a metal pole he found in the parking lot and broke a large 12×12 glass window to enter the business in an attempt to find a place to sleep.

However, the alarm system went off. An employee at the store told News 2, Pinkerton tried to stop the alarm by unplugging it but ended up damaging electrical equipment instead.

From the glass window to the electronics, officers said Pinkerton caused about $5,000 in damage. He was charged with burglary and vandalism.