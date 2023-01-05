FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a stabbing in Franklin.

According to Franklin police, officers were called to a parking lot in the 1300 block of W. Main Street just after 9 p.m. Tuesday for a reported stabbing. The victim, identified as a 21-year-old Nashville man, was stabbed twice outside of a nearby public housing unit.

During the investigation, officers identified 35-year-old Michael Fleming of Franklin as the suspect. Fleming was quickly located and arrested nearby; police determined Fleming and the victim knew each other.

The victim is expected to recover while Fleming remains jailed on a $25,000 bond, according to police.