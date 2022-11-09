MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The suspect who fled a traffic stop in Millersville Sunday night has been taken into custody.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Sedric Stevenson has been arrested in Robertson County.

Stevenson had reportedly fled a THP traffic stop on I-65 near the off-ramp at Bethel Road late Sunday night, prompting a manhunt in Millersville.

Officials say the suspect was detained during the stop and fled on foot as the trooper attempted to place him in his patrol vehicle. The THP trooper then observed the suspect flee on foot across the interstate toward Highway 31.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Millersville Police, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Robertson County Sheriff’s Department all actively searched for the suspect before suspending the manhunt Monday night.

Officials say Stevenson turned himself in on Wednesday.