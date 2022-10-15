NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that killed a 24-year-old and a crash that killed a 17-year-old in Madison is now in custody.

Metro police arrested Deandre Conway, 23, on Indian Lake Boulevard early Saturday morning in Hendersonville.

Conway is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Terry Farmer at an apartment complex on Rio Vista Drive in Madison late Thursday night.

Source: MNPD

In that incident, officers say Conway shot Farmer multiple times after a brief altercation in the parking lot. Farmer was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police reported Conway then fled the scene in a maroon Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck toward Gallatin Pike. He was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck a Toyota Rav4 at Emmitt Avenue as it was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Gallatin Pike South.

Inside the Toyota, were five teenagers who had just left a haunted house tour, according to Metro police.

Landen Guye, 17, of Pleasantview, was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died. Guye was a senior at Sycamore High School. The other teens inside the Toyota were taken to local hospitals with critical injuries.

Metro police say Conway will be booked into the Metro Jail later Saturday morning.