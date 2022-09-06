FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The suspect in a brutal assault from this past weekend in Franklin has been taken into custody.

Julius Waters, 21, was arrested in an apartment at the Grove on Shadow Green Tuesday afternoon.

Waters allegedly attacked a female acquaintance inside a Spring Street home on Saturday. The woman was brutally assaulted and terrorized, according to police.

Waters is said to have fled the scene before police could arrive.

He is now being booked into the Williamson County Jail on a list of charges:

Aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated assault

Felony theft

Felony vandalism

Bond information has not yet been made available.