WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man is on the run after injuring a Westmoreland police officer during her first day on the job.

On Wednesday, police spotted Kehinde Bolaji Ojo-Daniel in Sumner County who was wanted for prescription fraud.

During a traffic stop, the suspect fled down Highway 52, running over the police officer’s foot in the process. Officers terminated the chase due to traffic in the area.

Ojo-Daniel is from Nashville and the Westmoreland police chief says he is wanted for forgery in many counties.

Warrants have been issued in his name for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and evading police.

If you see him, you are asked to call (615) 572-9647.