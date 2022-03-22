MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of demanding money then attacking a woman outside the Target in Madison was charged Monday.

Police said Bradley Ferguson, 29, was on the sidewalk of Rivergate Drive next to Target located at 2050 Gallatin Pike North when he demanded money from the female victim. A warrant said when the woman told him she didn’t have any money, Ferguson then pulled out a pocket knife and began swinging it at her.

As the victim held up her hand to protect herself, police said Ferguson cut her palm and ring finger, then fled on foot.

Police obtained surveillance video from Target, and officers located Ferguson just steps away.

When he was taken into custody, police then reportedly learned Ferguson had an outstanding warrant.